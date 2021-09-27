AMMO Raises Q2 Revenue Outlook
- AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) has increased its Q2 revenue outlook to ~$55 million from the prior view of $51 million, versus the consensus of $52.6 million.
- "The increase in our second fiscal quarter revenue estimate reflects continued momentum across our entire business. Transaction activity at our leading marketplace platform, GunBroker.com, remains more robust, even when compared to last year's record-setting performance," commented Fred Wagenhals, AMMO's Chairman and CEO.
- While announcing its Q1 results, the company said it expects FY22 revenue of $190 million - $210 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $65 million - $70 million.
- Price Action: POWW shares are trading higher by 2.30% at $6.445 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas