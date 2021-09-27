Helbiz Enters Multi-Year Partnership With HiWay Media
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) announced a multi-year partnership between its media arm, Helbiz Media, and digital entertainment company HiWay Media. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the agreement, HiWay Media will provide Helbiz with customized technology to deliver a streaming experience of the Italian Serie B League to global audiences.
- HiWay Media offers key connectivity technologies through its web application infrastructure and solutions.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $19.68 on the last check Monday.
