 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

  1. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) - P/E: 4.66
  2. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) - P/E: 7.24
  3. Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) - P/E: 7.26
  4. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) - P/E: 8.52
  5. Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 3.19

AGNC Investment looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.76, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.99%, which has increased by 0.14% from last quarter's yield of 8.85%.

PotlatchDeltic saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.94 in Q1 to 2.77 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.16%, which has increased by 0.43% from 2.73% in the previous quarter.

Realogy Holdings's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.33, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.0%, which has increased by 4.0% from 3.0% last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.53, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.04. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.34%, which has increased by 0.11% from 4.23% last quarter.

Dynex Cap saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.46 in Q1 to 0.51 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.92%, which has increased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 8.86%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (AGNC + PCH)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
Unusual Options Activity Insight: AGNC Investment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com