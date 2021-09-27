Babcock & Wilcox Bags $35M Contract To Supply Waste-To-Energy Technologies
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) segment B&W Renewable has secured a contract for more than $35 million from Greenland's national waste management company, ESANI A/S, to supply and install advanced combustion, emissions control, and related equipment for the new municipal waste-to-energy facilities.
- The facilities to be built in Nuuk and Sisimiut will provide district heating for residents and businesses while eliminating methane, a greenhouse gas created by waste as it decomposes in landfills. B&W Renewable technology will offer the ability to process all of Greenland's municipal waste.
- B&W Renewable's project scope includes the supply of advanced Vølund DynaGrate combustion grates and boilers, waste feeding systems, a Vølund DynaDischarger ash extractor, GMABTM flue gas cleaning systems, and advanced control and monitoring systems.
- B&W Renewable also will provide installation and commissioning services for the facilities, scheduled for completion in 2023 and 2024.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $6.11 during the premarket session on Monday.
