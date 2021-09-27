This Analyst Sees 42% Upside In Viant Tech After Upgrade - Read Why
- JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone upgraded Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) to Outperform from Market Perform with an $18 price target, implying a 41.9% upside.
- Viant has several upcoming catalysts as its new software platform, World Without Cookies, generally becomes available. Its sales force investments continue to drive customer additions, and Covid-impacted verticals, like travel and auto, rebound, Boone noted.
- Boone added that the shares are down 49% from the February initial public offering price, which improves the risk/reward in shares.
- Price Action: DSP shares traded higher by 4.45% at $13.25 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DSP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|JMP Securities
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Market Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Berenberg
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
