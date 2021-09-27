Coty Partners With Perfect Corp To Expand Beauty Tech Offerings
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has announced a multi-channel agreement with beauty tech solutions provider Perfect Corp to embed augmented reality and artificial intelligence experiences into the digital marketing toolkits of its beauty brands. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The technology solutions will provide virtual try-on, online skin diagnostics, and data-driven personalization for various brands, including CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and philosophy, and its fragrance portfolio.
- Coty expects the partnership to enhance in-store shopping with touchless product experiences.
- Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $8.05 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.