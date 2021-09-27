 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coty Partners With Perfect Corp To Expand Beauty Tech Offerings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:
Coty Partners With Perfect Corp To Expand Beauty Tech Offerings
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTYhas announced a multi-channel agreement with beauty tech solutions provider Perfect Corp to embed augmented reality and artificial intelligence experiences into the digital marketing toolkits of its beauty brands. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The technology solutions will provide virtual try-on, online skin diagnostics, and data-driven personalization for various brands, including CoverGirl, Sally Hansen and philosophy, and its fragrance portfolio.
  • Coty expects the partnership to enhance in-store shopping with touchless product experiences.
  • Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $8.05 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COTY)

COTY Relaunches Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Line In Canada
Coty's Debt Overview
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Coty, Gevo And Electronic Arts
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com