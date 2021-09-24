 Skip to main content

Why Nio Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), are trading lower as investors weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Shares of Chinese companies are also trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have pressure Chinese stocks this year.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $16.75.

