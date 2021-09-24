 Skip to main content

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Shares of several cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining.

Hut 8 was trading lower on September 15 after the company announced a proposed public offering. Hut 8 had agreed to sell to the underwriters 17,550,000 common shares at a price of $8.55 per share resulting in total gross proceeds to the company of $150 million.

Hut 8 Mining is a digital asset miner. The company says they hold more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally.

Hut 8 has a 52-week high of $13.00 and a 52-week low of $0.58.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

