How Analysts Rate Accenture Post Q4 Results?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 9:43am   Comments
  • Analysts mostly lauded Accenture PLC's (NYSE: ACN) Q4 results and FY22 outlook, slightly cautioned by the Q4 revenue miss.
  • Related ContentAccenture Clocks 24% Revenue Growth In Q4, Hikes Dividend, Adds $3B Share Buyback
  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani bumped the PT to $354 from $302, suggesting a 3.2% upside, and kept a Neutral rating.
  • Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar raised the PT to $390 from $340, implying a 13.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette lifted the PT to $400 from $380, indicating a 16.6% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
  • Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the PT to $400 from $330 and affirmed a Buy.
  • Price Action: ACN shares traded lower by 0.23% at $342.32 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ACN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral
Sep 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

