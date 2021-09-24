How Analysts Rate Accenture Post Q4 Results?
- Analysts mostly lauded Accenture PLC's (NYSE: ACN) Q4 results and FY22 outlook, slightly cautioned by the Q4 revenue miss.
- Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani bumped the PT to $354 from $302, suggesting a 3.2% upside, and kept a Neutral rating.
- Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar raised the PT to $390 from $340, implying a 13.7% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette lifted the PT to $400 from $380, indicating a 16.6% upside, and maintained an Overweight.
- Argus analyst Jim Kelleher raised the PT to $400 from $330 and affirmed a Buy.
- Price Action: ACN shares traded lower by 0.23% at $342.32 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ACN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
