 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
Share:
Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher by 14.6% at $27.05 on above-average volume. QuantumScape shares were trading higher Tuesday after an 8-K from the company showed it signed an agreement with a second top ten automotive original equipment manufacturer. The stock has also recently seen retail trader attention on social media forums. 

According to a filing released Tuesday: QuantumScape recently signed an agreement with a second top ten (by global revenues) automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in which the OEM committed to collaborate with the company to evaluate prototypes of the company’s solid-state battery cells, and to purchase 10 MWh of capacity from the Company’s pre-pilot production line facility (QS-0) for inclusion in pre-series vehicles, subject to satisfactory validation of intermediate milestones.

QuantumScape engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape has a 52-week high of $132.73 and a 52-week low of $11.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QS)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
QuantumScape Has Been Trying To Feel Out The Bottom For Months, But May Have Finally Found It
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Why QuantumScape's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com