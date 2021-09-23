Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $457.32 amid strength in vaccine names. FDA authorization of a booster shot from competitors BioNTech and Pfizer has possibly lifted sector sentiment as well.

Peer vaccine producer, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), is also trading higher after the company, along with Serum Institute, announced submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $63.64.