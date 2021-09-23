Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility.

Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles.

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford has a 52-week high of $16.46 and a 52-week low of $6.41.