Want To Charge Your EV While Driving? A Road In Michigan Could Help You Out

A state known for its ties to the automotive industry could become the first in the country to install a road that can charge your electric vehicle as you go.

What Happened: Michigan is exploring the technology and costs associated with creating a stretch of road that would charge your electric vehicle as you drive.

At a press conference held on Mackinac Island this week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted plans to advance the technology.

State roadway in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will be tested for a one-mile stretch to allow public and private vehicles to charge while driving.

Whitmer's plans also call for road infrastructure along Lake Michigan to feature “strategically installed chargers.”

“We’re building out our charging infrastructure and we’re going to serve as the best new road trip for electric vehicle owners in America, charting a route around West Michigan with reliable charging options,” Whitmer said.

“The circuit is going to entice residents and travelers to explore our incredible coastal communities and amenities while using clean energy, cutting pollution and helping to protect our air and water.”

The roads will be powered by DC fast charger or level 2 chargers.

Why It’s Important: Michigan could become the first state in the country to have a road that charges vehicles.

Indiana is in talks to explore a similar road type. Michigan is set to jump ahead of that state with a direct to public road phase, a spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan has seen many electric vehicle companies create headquarters or hubs inside the state. This presence could increase with the focus on electric vehicle charging advancements. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are both headquartered in Michigan.

“It’s important that we’re rebuilding, but we’re doing it in a resilient way that supports advanced technology,” Whitmer said.

Michigan is no stranger to advancements in automobiles and roads. The state’s Woodward Avenue, which connects Detroit and Pontiac, featured the first mile of concrete highway in 1909.

“Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road and now we’re paving the way for the roads of tomorrow with innovative infrastructure that will support the economy and environment.”

Benzinga’s headquarters are located on Woodward Avenue, now a designated National Byway for its historical significance in the state. Woodward Avenue saw all 27 miles paved in 1918 and in 1919 featured the first three-color traffic light.