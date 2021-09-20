Could Ford Electric Vehicles Become Cop Car Of Choice? What Investors Should Know

One of the oldest automotive companies has a storied history in being one of the companies used for police vehicles. A new test could see one state utilize electric vehicles from the automaker going forward.

What Happened: The Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Mustang Mach-E is set to be tested by the Michigan State Police.

The vehicle will be tested by the MSP as part of its 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation.

Ford will use the pilot program for the Mustang Mach-E as “a benchmark while it continues to explore purpose-built electric police vehicles in the future.”

Related Link: Ford Stock Rises On Q2 Revenue Beat: What Investors Should Know

Why It’s Important: Ford seeks to be a leader in the electric vehicle market and also continues to provide vehicles for state police agencies, which can bring in lucrative contract and recurring revenue.

Law enforcement agencies are turning to electric vehicles as a cost-cutting measure. Electric vehicles typically come with higher upfront costs, but make up for it with the lower maintenance and associated costs.

Ford has delivered electric police vehicles to the city of Ann Arbor in Michigan and also unveiled a Mach-E police car in the United Kingdom that has seen strong interest from test police agencies.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a popular choice for police testing. The Fremont police department purchased a Tesla Model S in 2018. The vehicle saved the police department over $2,000 compared to its normal Ford police vehicle.

As more police departments consider switching to Teslas or other electric vehicles to save costs, Ford is stepping up its game to maintain the potential contracts and relationships with police agencies.

F Price Action: F shares were down 5.57% at $12.80 midday Monday.