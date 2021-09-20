 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Could Ford Electric Vehicles Become Cop Car Of Choice? What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Could Ford Electric Vehicles Become Cop Car Of Choice? What Investors Should Know

One of the oldest automotive companies has a storied history in being one of the companies used for police vehicles. A new test could see one state utilize electric vehicles from the automaker going forward.

What Happened: The Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Mustang Mach-E is set to be tested by the Michigan State Police. 

The vehicle will be tested by the MSP as part of its 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation.

Ford will use the pilot program for the Mustang Mach-E as “a benchmark while it continues to explore purpose-built electric police vehicles in the future.”

Related Link: Ford Stock Rises On Q2 Revenue Beat: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: Ford seeks to be a leader in the electric vehicle market and also continues to provide vehicles for state police agencies, which can bring in lucrative contract and recurring revenue.

Law enforcement agencies are turning to electric vehicles as a cost-cutting measure. Electric vehicles typically come with higher upfront costs, but make up for it with the lower maintenance and associated costs.

Ford has delivered electric police vehicles to the city of Ann Arbor in Michigan and also unveiled a Mach-E police car in the United Kingdom that has seen strong interest from test police agencies.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a popular choice for police testing. The Fremont police department purchased a Tesla Model S in 2018. The vehicle saved the police department over $2,000 compared to its normal Ford police vehicle.

As more police departments consider switching to Teslas or other electric vehicles to save costs, Ford is stepping up its game to maintain the potential contracts and relationships with police agencies.

F Price Action: F shares were down 5.57% at $12.80 midday Monday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Why Ford And General Motors Are Trading Lower Today
This Day In Market History: SEC Settles Charges Against 15-Year-Old Stock Manipulator
Elon Musk Derides President Biden Over Failure To Acknowledge SpaceX's 1st All-Civilian Mission
Ford, Tesla, Virgin Galactic Look Set For Continuation Higher Due To This Key Indicator: What To Watch For
Even Covid-19 Cannot End Disney's Enduring Magic
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Ford Mustang Mach-E Mustang Mach-E police cars Tesla Model SNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com