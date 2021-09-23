Customers Throng Best Buy Stores On News Of Limited PlayStation, Xbox Availability: Bloomberg
- Customers flocked into Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) stores following its advertisement of "limited quantities" of Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X, Bloomberg reports.
- The low stock of the last year's holiday bestsellers worsened by the pandemic, and online resellers played an essential role in driving the demand.
- The bots monitor e-commerce platforms for inventory changes, automatically placing orders on devices availability.
- Console manufacturers sparingly released their products, betting on the crisis to maintain the demand. Unconfirmed reports suggested that some Best Buy locations had only 50 units of each console.
- Price Action: BBY shares traded lower by 0.16% at $106.63 on the last check Thursday.
