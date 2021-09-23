 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Customers Throng Best Buy Stores On News Of Limited PlayStation, Xbox Availability: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Customers Throng Best Buy Stores On News Of Limited PlayStation, Xbox Availability: Bloomberg
  • Customers flocked into Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) stores following its advertisement of "limited quantities" of Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox Series X, Bloomberg reports.
  • The low stock of the last year's holiday bestsellers worsened by the pandemic, and online resellers played an essential role in driving the demand.
  • The bots monitor e-commerce platforms for inventory changes, automatically placing orders on devices availability. 
  • Console manufacturers sparingly released their products, betting on the crisis to maintain the demand. Unconfirmed reports suggested that some Best Buy locations had only 50 units of each console. 
  • Price Action: BBY shares traded lower by 0.16% at $106.63 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + SONY)

Sony Pictures Networks India To Merge With Zee Entertainment
Lessons From The US Summer Box Office: What Worked And What Didn't
EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media
10 Most Subscribed YouTube Channels: T-Series, PewDiePie, WWE And More
Ken Jennings To Share 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Duties With Mayim Bialik For The Time Being
David Bowie Estate Signs Catalogue Deal With Warner Music: Here Are The Starman's Best-Selling Albums
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com