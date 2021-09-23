 Skip to main content

Lululemon Athletica Becomes Team Canada's Official Olympic Outfitter
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 1:36pm   Comments
Lululemon Athletica Becomes Team Canada's Official Olympic Outfitter
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has partnered with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) as the new Official Outfitter of Team Canada. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Beginning with the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022, the multi-year partnership will span four Games ending after the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
  • Lululemon will design Team Canada's apparel and accessories for the Games and provide every athlete, coach, and Mission Team member with clothing for the Opening, Medal and Closing Ceremony, media opportunities, and Athletes' Village wear.
  • Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $434.37 on the last check Thursday.

