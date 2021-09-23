 Skip to main content

Why This Analyst Downgraded Vipshop To Neutral?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 11:06am   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst Andre Chang downgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPSto Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $11, down from $22, suggesting a 4.76% downside.
  • Despite the share price correcting by over 50% year-to-date, Chang does not expect the stock to outperform in the next six months.
  • Chang now projects Vipshop's second half of 2021 revenue to grow at only 5% year-over-year, with its margins set to drop further. 
  • Chang notes that the "macro environment cool-down" turned out to be worse than expected, hitting discretionary items that Vipshop relies upon more than its peers. 
  • Further, Chang adds that the company's sales and marketing expenses have not scaled back much, leading to concerns about short-term margins and the sustainability of user engagement.
  • Price Action: VIPS shares traded lower by 9.51% at $11.52 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for VIPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Sep 2021UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2021Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for VIPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

