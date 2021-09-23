Why This Analyst Downgraded Vipshop To Neutral?
- JPMorgan analyst Andre Chang downgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $11, down from $22, suggesting a 4.76% downside.
- Despite the share price correcting by over 50% year-to-date, Chang does not expect the stock to outperform in the next six months.
- Chang now projects Vipshop's second half of 2021 revenue to grow at only 5% year-over-year, with its margins set to drop further.
- Chang notes that the "macro environment cool-down" turned out to be worse than expected, hitting discretionary items that Vipshop relies upon more than its peers.
- Further, Chang adds that the company's sales and marketing expenses have not scaled back much, leading to concerns about short-term margins and the sustainability of user engagement.
- Price Action: VIPS shares traded lower by 9.51% at $11.52 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for VIPS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|UBS
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Aug 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
