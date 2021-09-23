 Skip to main content

GM Invests $300M In China's Self Driving Startup
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 10:58am   Comments
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) would invest $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for China's future models, 
  • The Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) backed startup holds a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, a vital tool in autonomous driving technologies, Reuters reports.
  • Momenta is working with automakers to develop mass-production vehicles with self-driving functions to gather real-time data.
  • GM partner SAIC Motor and Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) (OTC: DDAIF) also back Momenta.
  • Earlier this year, GM announced spending $35 billion through 2025 on electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies globally.
  • Price Action: GM shares traded higher by 1.67% at $51.62 on the last check Thursday.

