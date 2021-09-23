 Skip to main content

Remitly Global Raises $301M Via IPO At $43/Share, Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 6:13am   Comments
  • Mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) priced 12.16 million shares at $43 per share in its initial public offering.
  • The company had estimated that the IPO price per share to be $38 - $42 per share.
  • The IPO includes 7 million shares offered by Remitly and the rest by the existing stockholders.
  • The estimated gross proceeds for the company total $301 million.
  • The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol "RELY."
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.8 million.

