Why Ambarella's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are trading higher after Keybanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $185 price target.
Ambarella's stock is trading up 8.37% to a price of $161.38. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.47 million, which is approximately 198.43% of its previous 30-day average volume of 742.29 thousand.
The 50-day moving average price of Ambarella's stock was $110.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $153.18 and a low of $48.35 in the past 52 weeks.
Latest Ratings for AMBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|Keybanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Roth Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
