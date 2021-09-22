AECOM Inks MoU To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Railway In Central Italy
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Spanish renewables group Iberdrola SA (OTC: IBDRY) and Italian partners Cinque International and Ancitel Energy and Environment to upgrade Italy's Apennine diesel railway with hydrogen trains.
- Under the MOU, AECOM will lead engineering and program management, with Iberdrola acting as an industrial partner.
- AECOM and its partners are working on four projects to support sustainable economic recovery in the region badly affected by earthquakes in 2009 and 2016.
- The first project is upgrading the 300km Apennine line, one of Italy's first hydrogen railways.
- The MOU also includes pre-feasibility work for a new rail line powered by green hydrogen linking Rome with Ascoli Piceno, a province in the Marche region.
- The third project is to assess the potential for diffused green hydrogen manufacturing activity in the region.
- The final project will look at ways to apply new energy and environmental technologies in post-earthquake reconstruction.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $63.09 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.