Why Peloton Shares Are Falling

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower by 7.7% at $93.12 amid the company's presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference today. Attending the conference for Peloton will be John Foley, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Peloton is trading lower by 12.6% over the past month, potentially amid reopening optimism.

Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform. Peloton's connected fitness product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation and extended warranty agreements.

Peloton has a 52-week high of $171.09 and a 52-week low of $72.11.