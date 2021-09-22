Why GM Shares Are Rising

Shares of large automakers, including General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), are trading higher amid an overall market rebound as stocks regain some losses following Monday's selloff.

Despite recent market volatility and amid a pullback from August strength, General Motors shares are trading higher by 5.8% over the past month and 25.8% on a year-to-date basis.

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial segments.

GM is trading higher by 3.3% at $51.00. GM has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $28.24.