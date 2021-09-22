 Skip to main content

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 11:36am   Comments
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising

Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher as Treasury yields rise ahead of today's conclusion of a two-day Fed meeting. Stocks across sectors have also rebounded following Monday's selloff.

Bank of America provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide.

Bank of America shares are trading higher by 2.6% at $40.15. Bank of America has a 52-week high of $43.49 and a 52-week low of $22.95.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

