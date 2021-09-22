 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Eats Adds Pickup Map Feature
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Uber Eats Adds Pickup Map Feature
  • Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats added a new pickup map feature to its app to help users search for restaurants or merchants close to them.
  • The map localizes to the user, helping them type the kind of food they were seeking with words or emojis to see nearby, including the exact distance from the user's location, TechCrunch reports
  • Users can see options to choose Delivery or Pickup at the app.
  • Uber Eats claimed 700,000 local restaurants and merchants on its pickup map.
  • Uber's initiative reflects its revised outlook.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 2.07% at $45.28 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Uber Technologies's Big Money Trades Spotted
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 21
Why Josh Brown Says Uber Could Be 'One Of The Best Performers' Among Large-Cap Tech Stocks
GetSwift Enters Partnership Agreement With Uber
Bulls Take The Driver's Seat In Uber Stock, Options Traders Hammer Calls
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com