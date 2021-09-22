 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sony Pictures Networks India To Merge With Zee Entertainment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Sony Pictures Networks India To Merge With Zee Entertainment
  • Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) agreed to combine their linear networks digital assets, production operations, and program libraries.
  • The combined publicly listed company will lead consumers from traditional pay-TV into the digital future, benefitting consumers throughout India across content genres, from film to sports.
  • SPNI parent Sony Pictures Entertainment would invest growth capital in SPNI to have a cash balance of $1.575 billion. 
  • The cash will help enhance the combined company's digital platforms and bid for broadcasting rights in the sports landscape. 
  • Sony Pictures Entertainment would hold a majority stake in the combined company. 
  • Current ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka would lead the combined company. 
  • The combined company's board would include directors nominated by Sony Group and appoint the majority of the board members.
  • Related Content: One Of Netflix's Biggest Deals In India Said To Fall Apart: Good News For Amazon, Disney?
  • Price Action: SONY shares are trading higher by 1.71% at $114.30 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONY)

Lessons From The US Summer Box Office: What Worked And What Didn't
EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media
10 Most Subscribed YouTube Channels: T-Series, PewDiePie, WWE And More
Ken Jennings To Share 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Duties With Mayim Bialik For The Time Being
David Bowie Estate Signs Catalogue Deal With Warner Music: Here Are The Starman's Best-Selling Albums
Disney's 'Shang-Chi' Tops Weekend Box Office For Second Straight Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com