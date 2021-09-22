Sony Pictures Networks India To Merge With Zee Entertainment
- Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) agreed to combine their linear networks digital assets, production operations, and program libraries.
- The combined publicly listed company will lead consumers from traditional pay-TV into the digital future, benefitting consumers throughout India across content genres, from film to sports.
- SPNI parent Sony Pictures Entertainment would invest growth capital in SPNI to have a cash balance of $1.575 billion.
- The cash will help enhance the combined company's digital platforms and bid for broadcasting rights in the sports landscape.
- Sony Pictures Entertainment would hold a majority stake in the combined company.
- Current ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka would lead the combined company.
- The combined company's board would include directors nominated by Sony Group and appoint the majority of the board members.
- Price Action: SONY shares are trading higher by 1.71% at $114.30 on the last check Wednesday.
