 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GOL Plans To Launch Network Of 250 eVTOL Aircraft In Brazil
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
GOL Plans To Launch Network Of 250 eVTOL Aircraft In Brazil
  • GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL), in conjunction with Grupo Comporte, an entity of its controlling shareholder, signed a non-binding letter of intent with Avolon for the acquisition and/or lease of 250 electric vertical takeoffs and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
  • Grupo Comporte provides the investment capital required for the project and will engage GOL to develop the flight network using VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft, created by the British enterprise Vertical Aerospace.
  • The VA-X4 can carry up to four passengers and one pilot, with a range of 160 km (100 miles) and a maximum speed of 320 km/h (200 mph).
  • GOL expects to start operating a flight network in Brazil using eVTOL planes by mid-2025.
  • GOL, which currently operates a fleet of 127 Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 aircraft, plans to transition 75% of its fleet to the 737-MAX aircraft by 2030, which reduces carbon emissions by 16%.
  • Also ReadGOL To Receive $200M Investment From American Airlines, Upgrades Codeshare Agreement.
  • Price Action: GOL shares are trading higher by 4.71% at $7.45 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOL)

GOL To Receive $200M Investment From American Airlines, Upgrades Codeshare Agreement
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
GOL Reports 80.2% Load Factor For August
8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Gol Intelligent Airlines Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: aviation BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com