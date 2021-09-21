GOL Plans To Launch Network Of 250 eVTOL Aircraft In Brazil
- GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL), in conjunction with Grupo Comporte, an entity of its controlling shareholder, signed a non-binding letter of intent with Avolon for the acquisition and/or lease of 250 electric vertical takeoffs and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
- Grupo Comporte provides the investment capital required for the project and will engage GOL to develop the flight network using VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft, created by the British enterprise Vertical Aerospace.
- The VA-X4 can carry up to four passengers and one pilot, with a range of 160 km (100 miles) and a maximum speed of 320 km/h (200 mph).
- GOL expects to start operating a flight network in Brazil using eVTOL planes by mid-2025.
- GOL, which currently operates a fleet of 127 Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 aircraft, plans to transition 75% of its fleet to the 737-MAX aircraft by 2030, which reduces carbon emissions by 16%.
- Also Read: GOL To Receive $200M Investment From American Airlines, Upgrades Codeshare Agreement.
- Price Action: GOL shares are trading higher by 4.71% at $7.45 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: aviation BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas