Mannatech Plans $1M Buyback Program
- Mannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1.0 million of its outstanding common stock.
- The buyback program will begin on September 21, 2021, and ends on the earlier of September 21, 2022, or purchase of $1 mln common stock.
- Mannatech intends to finance the repurchases with available cash.
- The company held $26.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MTEX shares are trading higher by 6.14% to $33.54 on the last check Tuesday.
