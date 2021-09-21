 Skip to main content

Mannatech Plans $1M Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
Mannatech Plans $1M Buyback Program
  • Mannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1.0 million of its outstanding common stock.
  • The buyback program will begin on September 21, 2021, and ends on the earlier of September 21, 2022, or purchase of $1 mln common stock.
  • Mannatech intends to finance the repurchases with available cash.
  • The company held $26.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MTEX shares are trading higher by 6.14% to $33.54 on the last check Tuesday.

