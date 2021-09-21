 Skip to main content

Curtiss-Wright Bags $100M Contracts To Support US Naval Defense Platforms
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 1:37pm   Comments
  • Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CWhas secured contracts valued at ~$100 million from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) to support ship construction.
  • Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide pumps for the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class submarine, Columbia-class submarine, and Ford-class aircraft carrier programs.
  • Curtiss-Wright is performing this work at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania facility within its Naval & Power Segment. 
  • The receipt of these new awards builds upon previously awarded contracts for propulsion valves, pumps, and advanced instrumentation and control systems, valued over $130 million, received in 2Q21.
  • Price Action: CW shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $120.46 on the last check Tuesday.

