Curtiss-Wright Bags $100M Contracts To Support US Naval Defense Platforms
- Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) has secured contracts valued at ~$100 million from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) to support ship construction.
- Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide pumps for the U.S. Navy's Virginia-class submarine, Columbia-class submarine, and Ford-class aircraft carrier programs.
- Curtiss-Wright is performing this work at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania facility within its Naval & Power Segment.
- The receipt of these new awards builds upon previously awarded contracts for propulsion valves, pumps, and advanced instrumentation and control systems, valued over $130 million, received in 2Q21.
- Price Action: CW shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $120.46 on the last check Tuesday.
