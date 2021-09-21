Hill International Bags 5-Year IDIQ Contract From MAA For CMI Services
- Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) has secured a five-year IDIQ contract to provide construction management and inspection (CMI) services to the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) until 2026.
- The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- Hill has been providing CMI support for airside, landside, and terminal projects at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Martin State Airport (MTN) since 2015.
- Price Action: HIL shares are trading higher by 3.14% at $2.3 on the last check on Tuesday.
