Hill International Bags 5-Year IDIQ Contract From MAA For CMI Services
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
  • Hill International Inc (NYSE: HILhas secured a five-year IDIQ contract to provide construction management and inspection (CMI) services to the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) until 2026.
  • The financial terms of the order were not disclosed. 
  • Hill has been providing CMI support for airside, landside, and terminal projects at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Martin State Airport (MTN) since 2015.
  • Price Action: HIL shares are trading higher by 3.14% at $2.3 on the last check on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

