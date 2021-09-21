 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Why Airbnb Shares Are Rising

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $167.84 as stocks rebound following Monday's weakness. The US recently announced it will ease some travel restrictions on vaccinated foreign visitors, which has possibly helped lift travel sector sentiment amid Delta variant concerns.

Despite COVID-19 reopening uncertainty, Airbnb is trading higher by 13.7% over the past month.

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities. 

Airbnb has a 52-week high of $219.94 and a 52-week low of $121.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABNB)

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
5 Picks From 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki's Crypto Expert
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Amazon, Facebook And 5 Other Internet Companies To Play The Top Tech Themes For 2021 And Beyond
Expert Ratings For Airbnb
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com