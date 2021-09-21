Netflix Offers Free Content For Mobile Users In Kenya To Lure New Subscribers

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) said Monday it is launching a free mobile plan with limited TV shows and movies in Kenya as it looks to score new subscribers in the key African country.

What Happened: The streaming giant said the free plan is available on Android mobile phones and will not have ads. Viewers will have to provide an email, password and confirm they are 18 years of age to access the free plan.

Netflix did not reveal how long the free plan would last but said it was confident that, over time, viewers will upgrade to a full, paid subscription.

The free plan users would have limited access to Netflix’s content library and the Los Gatos, California-based streaming company seems confident viewers will get hooked.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service. And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well,” said Cathy Conk, director of product innovation at Netflix.

Why It Matters: Netflix has tried out the free offers before. The streaming company that competes with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s Apple TV+ and Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney Plus, tested a 30-day free trial in India. The offer was canceled last year.

The world’s largest streaming video service had in 2020 offered a few episodes of its popular series "Stranger Things" available for no charge via web browsers.

Netflix’s focus on markets such as Kenya and others comes as it looks for growth outside the more mature markets such as the U.S., where new subscriber sign-ups are slowing amid rising competition from rivals.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 2.36% lower at $575.43 on Monday.

