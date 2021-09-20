Boeing Retains ICBM Guidance Systems Support Contract Through 2039
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) will continue maintaining the guidance system for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the U.S. Air Force under a recently awarded 18-year, $1.6 billion sole-source contract.
- Boeing will retain the ICBM Guidance Systems Support Contract through 2039.
- Boeing will primarily perform the work at the Boeing Guidance Repair Center in Heath, Ohio. Boeing is also the prime contractor for Minuteman guidance subsystems sustainment.
- Price Action: BA shares closed lower by 1.9% at $209.25 on Monday.
