Boeing Retains ICBM Guidance Systems Support Contract Through 2039
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAwill continue maintaining the guidance system for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the U.S. Air Force under a recently awarded 18-year, $1.6 billion sole-source contract.
  • Boeing will retain the ICBM Guidance Systems Support Contract through 2039.
  • Boeing will primarily perform the work at the Boeing Guidance Repair Center in Heath, Ohio. Boeing is also the prime contractor for Minuteman guidance subsystems sustainment.
  • Price Action: BA shares closed lower by 1.9% at $209.25 on Monday.

