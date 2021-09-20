Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower by 4.3% at $3,314 amid overall market weakness as stocks across sectors fall on COVID-19 concerns and China volatility. Investors also await the Feds two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.

Amazon is also trading lower by 4.7% over the past five sessions as stocks pull back following August strength.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators. Retail-related revenue represented approximately 83% of total revenue, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (12%), and advertising services and co-branded credit cards (6%).

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,871.00.