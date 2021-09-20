 Skip to main content

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities.

Shares of Microsoft are also down over the past month as stocks also pull back amid August strength.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software and is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft is trading lower by 2.4% at $292.80. Microsoft has a 52-week high of $305.84 and a 52-week low of $196.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

