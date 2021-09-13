This Restaurant Software Provider Targets Over $16B Valuation In US IPO
- Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) aims for a valuation of over $16 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), based on the expected 499.3 million shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock outstanding after this offering.
- The technology platform purpose-built for the restaurant community proposes selling 21.74 million Class A shares priced at an estimated $30 - $33 per share to raise a maximum of $717.4 million.
- The IPO coincides with a pandemic-driven boom in demand for food delivery services that have supported businesses of DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and rivals Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) and GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB), Reuters reports.
- Toast has diversified its focus to delivery networks and contactless payment after the pandemic forced it to slash its workforce by half in early 2020.
- The startup valued at $5 billion in a February private round will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOST."
- Price Action: DASH shares traded lower by 0.06% at $210.24 on the last check Monday.
