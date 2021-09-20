Marriott Signs Deal To Debut W Hotel In Tuscany
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the Tuscan city of Florence, Italy. The company expects the hotel to become functional in 2023.
- The hotel is expected to feature 120 guestrooms, including 20 suites.
- Marriott International operates 14 properties and residences under the W brand across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The brand is expected to make its debut in Italy with the opening of W Rome this autumn.
- Price Action: MAR shares are trading lower by 2.75% at $139.94 on the last check Monday.
