 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marriott Signs Deal To Debut W Hotel In Tuscany
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Marriott Signs Deal To Debut W Hotel In Tuscany
  • Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MARhas signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the Tuscan city of Florence, Italy. The company expects the hotel to become functional in 2023.
  • The hotel is expected to feature 120 guestrooms, including 20 suites.
  • Marriott International operates 14 properties and residences under the W brand across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The brand is expected to make its debut in Italy with the opening of W Rome this autumn.
  • Price Action: MAR shares are trading lower by 2.75% at $139.94 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAR)

New Hotel Development Offering With 31.6% Target Return
Moderna, Adobe Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower
Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100
Marriott Intl's Debt Insights
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Marriott Intl
Gaucho Holdings Invests in Provincial Luxury Experiences in Bid to Lead Argentina's Post-COVID Tourism Boom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com