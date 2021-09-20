 Skip to main content

Anterix To Lease 900 MHz Spectrum To Evergy For Kansas, Missouri
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Anterix To Lease 900 MHz Spectrum To Evergy For Kansas, Missouri
  • Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) agreed to a long-term lease of its 900 MHz broadband spectrum throughout Evergy Inc's (NYSE: EVRG) 28,130-square mile service territory in Kansas and Missouri. 
  • The lease agreement is for 20 years, with two 10-year renewal options. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • Evergy plans to use Anterix's spectrum to deploy a private wireless broadband communications network using LTE technology to support its grid modernization initiatives. 
  • Evergy is the third utility in nine months to sign Anterix for access to its 900 MHz spectrum for private LTE, joining Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) and San Diego Gas & Electric.
  • Price Action: ATEX shares traded higher by 3.91% at $57.41 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Tech

