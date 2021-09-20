Anterix To Lease 900 MHz Spectrum To Evergy For Kansas, Missouri
- Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) agreed to a long-term lease of its 900 MHz broadband spectrum throughout Evergy Inc's (NYSE: EVRG) 28,130-square mile service territory in Kansas and Missouri.
- The lease agreement is for 20 years, with two 10-year renewal options. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- Evergy plans to use Anterix's spectrum to deploy a private wireless broadband communications network using LTE technology to support its grid modernization initiatives.
- Evergy is the third utility in nine months to sign Anterix for access to its 900 MHz spectrum for private LTE, joining Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) and San Diego Gas & Electric.
- Price Action: ATEX shares traded higher by 3.91% at $57.41 on the last check Monday.
