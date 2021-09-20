 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DiDi Co-Founder Shares Exit Plans With Acquaintance: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
DiDi Co-Founder Shares Exit Plans With Acquaintance: Reuters
  • DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates she plans to exit the company, Reuters reports based on company sources.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) veteran holds a 1.6% stake worth $640 million and controls 23% of the vote.
  • Liu sees the government taking control of DiDi and appointing new management. Liu even told her close associates to start exploring new opportunities.
  • Liu was an essential part of DiDi's critical decisions, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed Kuaidi merger and takeover of Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) China business.
  • DiDi has seen intense regulatory scrutiny over user data handling, pricing strategy, and anticompetitive practices since its U.S IPO.
  • Liu had previously planned to quit before the regulatory crackdown to try something new.
  • DiDi acknowledged complete cooperation with the cybersecurity review that urged it to delay the IPO. DiDi also refuted the management change stories.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 6.99% at $7.72 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIDI)

Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Tencent's WeChat Agrees To Allow External Links
Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Thursday?
Breather For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, Didi Investors From Goldman Sachs: Bloomberg
Key Takeaways From Alibaba's Investment In Self-Driving Firm DeepRoute.ai
How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects
Baidu Launches Apollo Go Trial In Shanghai
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com