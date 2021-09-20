 Skip to main content

Farmmi Bags Shiitake Mushroom Order For Southwest Asia Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Farmmi Bags Shiitake Mushroom Order For Southwest Asia Export
  • Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has received new product order for dried whole Shiitake mushrooms. The financial details of the order were not disclosed.
  • The customer will export Farmmi's Shiitake mushrooms to Southwest Asia.
  • "We are actively engaging with customers in discussions about how we can leverage our improved financial position, well-established supply chain relationships, and farm-to-table logistics for mutual growth," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 2.91% at $0.22 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

