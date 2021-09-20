Farmmi Bags Shiitake Mushroom Order For Southwest Asia Export
- Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has received new product order for dried whole Shiitake mushrooms. The financial details of the order were not disclosed.
- The customer will export Farmmi's Shiitake mushrooms to Southwest Asia.
- "We are actively engaging with customers in discussions about how we can leverage our improved financial position, well-established supply chain relationships, and farm-to-table logistics for mutual growth," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 2.91% at $0.22 on the last check Monday.
