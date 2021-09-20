 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10% Owner Of Walmart Sold $98.54 Million In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Share:
10% Owner Of Walmart Sold $98.54 Million In Stock

Jim Walton, 10% Owner at Walmart (NYSE:WMT), made a large insider sell on September 17, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Walton sold 679,000 shares of Walmart at prices ranging from $144.69 to $146.16. The total transaction amounted to $98,535,762.

Walmart shares are trading up 0.0% at $144.74 at the time of this writing on Monday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Walmart's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Forget Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin: Litecoin Activity Surpasses Them All
10 Highest Paid YouTube Content Creators
Fintechs Pose A Threat For Conventional Lenders - Read How
Walmart Drives Closer To Autonomous Delivery With Ford, Argo AI Deal
Online Grocery Platform Misfits Market Nabs $225 Million Series C-1
Walmart Signs Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Deal With Ford, Argo AI: What Investors Should Know About $7.5B Private Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Jim WaltonNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com