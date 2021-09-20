 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

48 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 4:58am   Comments
Share:
48 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares jumped 135.4% to settle at $5.32 on Friday. The stock possibly traded higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares surged 96.6% to close at $17.69 on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
  • Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) rose 47.2% to settle at $7.45. Priority Technology disclosed that it has completed the acquisition of Finxera Holdings, Inc.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares gained 40.9% to close at $8.10 as its partner AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021. SVB Leerink maintained Innate Pharma with an Outperform and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) jumped 29.2% to close at $47.15. The company recently priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 21.5% to settle at $4.80.
  • Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) rose 202.% to close at $13.71. Spire Global recently announced plans to acquire exactEarth for $161.2 million.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 18.1% to close at $7.10.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) rose 17.2% to close at $7.83. The company recently announced it completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of iomab-B.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) gained 16.7% to close at 13.38. Raymond James said the company won a $512 million contract.
  • Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) surged 16% to settle at $21.00.
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) gained 15.2% to close at $2.95.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) rose 15.2% to settle at $27.11.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) climbed 15% to close at $33.53.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) surged 14.1% to close at $8.34. Evelo Biosciences recently announced issuance of U.S. Patent for pharmaceutical compositions of single strains of naturally occurring bacteria as medicines.
  • CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) gained 13.6% to close at $12.57. JP Morgan initiated coverage on CuriosityStream with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $15.
  • Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) jumped 12.8% to close at $6.25.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 11.7% to close at $6.70 as traders on social media circulated the stock, highlighting high short interest.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares climbed 11.3% to settle at $75.85.
  • Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) climbed 10.2% to close at $8.64. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma Holdings with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $11.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) gained 8.5% to settle at $22.96. Lucid Group gained over 6% on Thursday after the company's Lucid Air Dream Edition Range received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) rose 6.7% to close at $7.15.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) gained 6.5% to close at $596.80 after the company issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) rose 5.5% to close at $26.25. Invesco is in merger talks with State Street's asset management business, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 4.7% to close at $403.14. BeiGene CEO John Oyler reported the sale of 411,838 shares in a Form 4 filing on Thursday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares tumbled 62% to close at $17.53 on Friday after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on rusfertide development program.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) dropped 36.5% to close at $9.99 after the company announced interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of gavo-cel for the treatment of refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: OPAD) shares declined 31.8% to settle at $13.63. Offerpad Solutions shares jumped over 58% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
  • IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) declined 26.9% to settle at $30.26. IronNet shares climbed over 28% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) fell 21.9% to close at $18.77. Eliem Therapeutics recently reported a Q2 loss of $3.11 per share.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) declined 20.3% to close at $27.39.
  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dipped 19.1% to settle at $6.31.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 18% to close at $2.50.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) declined 16.7% to settle at $2.80.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 16.2% to close at $10.38.
  • Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) declined 16.2% to settle at $33.06. Icosavax recently reported a Q2 loss of $2.86 per share.
  • Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) fell 15.4% to close at $24.76.
  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) declined 15.2% to settle at $9.99.
  • Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 15.1% to close at $11.50. Gritstone bio announced results with its SLATE v1 product ("off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen immunotherapy).
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) dipped 14.3% to settle at $2.69 after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $9 price target.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) fell 14.3% to close at $59.88.
  • Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) dropped 13.4% to settle at $17.25.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) declined 13.3% to close at $20.85. Tenaya Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $13.26 per share.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) shares fell 12.3% to close at $4.56 after jumping around 15% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at 4 per share.
  • AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 11.5% to close at $8.70.
  • Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 7.5% to close at $25.13.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) fell 6.9% to close at $20.93 after tumbling 26% on Thursday.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 6.8% to close at $5.08. Syros recently said that the first patient was dosed in SELECT-AML-1 trial of tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed unfit AML.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATNM + AKYA)

53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
Mid-Day Market Update: monday.com Jumps Following Strong Q2 Results; Kubient Shares Plunge
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com