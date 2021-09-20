48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares jumped 135.4% to settle at $5.32 on Friday. The stock possibly traded higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares surged 96.6% to close at $17.69 on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) rose 47.2% to settle at $7.45. Priority Technology disclosed that it has completed the acquisition of Finxera Holdings, Inc.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares gained 40.9% to close at $8.10 as its partner AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021. SVB Leerink maintained Innate Pharma with an Outperform and raised the price target from $7 to $9.
- ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) jumped 29.2% to close at $47.15. The company recently priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 21.5% to settle at $4.80.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) rose 202.% to close at $13.71. Spire Global recently announced plans to acquire exactEarth for $161.2 million.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 18.1% to close at $7.10.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) rose 17.2% to close at $7.83. The company recently announced it completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial of iomab-B.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) gained 16.7% to close at 13.38. Raymond James said the company won a $512 million contract.
- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) surged 16% to settle at $21.00.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) gained 15.2% to close at $2.95.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) rose 15.2% to settle at $27.11.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) climbed 15% to close at $33.53.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) surged 14.1% to close at $8.34. Evelo Biosciences recently announced issuance of U.S. Patent for pharmaceutical compositions of single strains of naturally occurring bacteria as medicines.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) gained 13.6% to close at $12.57. JP Morgan initiated coverage on CuriosityStream with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) jumped 12.8% to close at $6.25.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 11.7% to close at $6.70 as traders on social media circulated the stock, highlighting high short interest.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares climbed 11.3% to settle at $75.85.
- Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) climbed 10.2% to close at $8.64. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma Holdings with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) gained 8.5% to settle at $22.96. Lucid Group gained over 6% on Thursday after the company's Lucid Air Dream Edition Range received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) rose 6.7% to close at $7.15.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) gained 6.5% to close at $596.80 after the company issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) rose 5.5% to close at $26.25. Invesco is in merger talks with State Street's asset management business, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 4.7% to close at $403.14. BeiGene CEO John Oyler reported the sale of 411,838 shares in a Form 4 filing on Thursday.
Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares tumbled 62% to close at $17.53 on Friday after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on rusfertide development program.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) dropped 36.5% to close at $9.99 after the company announced interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of gavo-cel for the treatment of refractory mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: OPAD) shares declined 31.8% to settle at $13.63. Offerpad Solutions shares jumped over 58% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
- IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) declined 26.9% to settle at $30.26. IronNet shares climbed over 28% on Thursday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) fell 21.9% to close at $18.77. Eliem Therapeutics recently reported a Q2 loss of $3.11 per share.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) declined 20.3% to close at $27.39.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dipped 19.1% to settle at $6.31.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 18% to close at $2.50.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) declined 16.7% to settle at $2.80.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 16.2% to close at $10.38.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) declined 16.2% to settle at $33.06. Icosavax recently reported a Q2 loss of $2.86 per share.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) fell 15.4% to close at $24.76.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) declined 15.2% to settle at $9.99.
- Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 15.1% to close at $11.50. Gritstone bio announced results with its SLATE v1 product ("off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen immunotherapy).
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) dipped 14.3% to settle at $2.69 after Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $9 price target.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) fell 14.3% to close at $59.88.
- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) dropped 13.4% to settle at $17.25.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) declined 13.3% to close at $20.85. Tenaya Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $13.26 per share.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) shares fell 12.3% to close at $4.56 after jumping around 15% on Thursday. The company recently priced its IPO at 4 per share.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 11.5% to close at $8.70.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 7.5% to close at $25.13.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) fell 6.9% to close at $20.93 after tumbling 26% on Thursday.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 6.8% to close at $5.08. Syros recently said that the first patient was dosed in SELECT-AML-1 trial of tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed unfit AML.
