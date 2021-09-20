Here's Why Upgrading To iPhone 13 May Not Be Worth It

Customers having Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone12 models and not eligible for the latest carrier deals should avoid upgrading to the new iPhone 13 for another year, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher.

What Happened: iPhone 12 customers should hold off buying the latest iPhones unless they definitely require a new camera, Gurman said in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.

Gurman believes that the incremental update made by Apple to the iPhone is not a surprise, because a major overhaul like last year’s iPhone 12 is typically followed by a minor iPhone upgrade. The iPhone 12, launched last year, was Apple’s first-ever 5G enabled smartphone.

He added that Apple calling the next iteration of the iPhone as the iPhone 13 is “certainly fair,” given the breadth of the camera hardware changes and the fact that it is just the second year of the tech giant’s crucial 5G transition.

Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 models at its much-anticipated fall event held last week. The iPhone 13 went on sale for pre-orders on Friday.

The new iPhones come with updated camera features and better battery life but with no major changes in specifications compared to the iPhone 12 models.

All the four new iPhone models are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, which has a six-core CPU with two high-performance and four efficient cores, plus a 16-core Neural Engine.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.8% lower in Friday’s trading at $146.06.

Photo: Courtesy of Apple