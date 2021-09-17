United Airlines Plans To Begin New Service To Lagos, Nigeria
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) will begin its new service between Washington, D.C., and Lagos, Nigeria, from November 29. The airline will operate three weekly flights between the cities.
- United will operate this route with a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 787 Dreamliner featuring 28 United Polaris business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium Plus premium economy seats, 36 Economy Plus seats, and 158 standard economy seats.
- Earlier today, United Airlines initiated a nationwide ground stop for the U.S. and Canada at 6:45 a.m. EDT due to computer issues, which have been resolved now.
- Price Action: UAL shares traded higher by 0.04% at $44.49 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs United AirlinesNews