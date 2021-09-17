 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Competitor Surfaces As Cyber Criminal Hub: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Competitor Surfaces As Cyber Criminal Hub: FT
  • Telegram has emerged as a hub for cybercriminals looking to buy, sell and share stolen data and hacking tools, Financial Times reports as per Cyberint's research.
  • Telegram has over 500 million active users and is one of the ten most downloaded apps globally.
  • The research group detected a ballooning network of hackers sharing data leaks, sometimes in channels with thousands of subscribers, which could jeopardize its plans of initial public offering and introduction of advertising.
  • The content resembled that of dark web marketplaces and was more user-friendly compared to the dark web.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) owned WhatsApp's new privacy policy explains the users' exodus to Telegram.
  • The posts offered emails and passwords useful for hacking video game platforms and user login details for Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Yahoo. Data offered for sale also included credit card information, copies of passports, and credentials for bank accounts, and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). 
  • The FT report also quoted that vpnMentor had found data dumps circulating on Telegram from previous hacks and data leaks of companies, including Facebook.
  • Cyberint analyst Tal Samra explained the transition from the dark web to Telegram due to encryption anonymity and less likeliness of tracking. 
  • Hackers avoided WhatsApp for privacy reasons and for displaying users' numbers in group chats, unlike Telegram.
  • Related Content: Why Are Facebook's Shares Under Pressure?
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.28% at $364.54 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Fintechs Pose A Threat For Conventional Lenders - Read How
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Trade Options Like A Pro — Check Facebook's Big Money Trades
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Facebook, Nvidia Or Upstart?
10 Most Subscribed YouTube Channels: T-Series, PewDiePie, WWE And More
Facebook's Latest Tools Focus On Becoming Next Shopping Destination
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com