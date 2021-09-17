 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) - P/E: 9.92
  2. Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 7.22
  3. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) - P/E: 7.87
  4. Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 6.58
  5. Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 6.04

Sprouts Farmers Market has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.52, which has decreased by 25.71% compared to Q1, which was 0.7. Sprouts Farmers Market does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Amcon Distributing's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 6.48, whereas in Q2, they were at 4.33. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.43%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 0.51%.

This quarter, New Oriental Education experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.43 in Q2 and is now 0.1. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.0%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.0% in the previous quarter.

Big Lots's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.09, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.62. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.09%, which has increased by 0.19% from last quarter's yield of 1.9%.

Bunge's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.61, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.13. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.79%, which has increased by 0.34% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (DIT + SFM)

Looking into Sprouts Farmers Market's Return on Capital Employed
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Analyzing Sprouts Farmers Market's Unusual Options Activity
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Falls After Mixed Q2 Results, Lowered FY21 Sales Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com