Facebook's Latest Tools Focus On Becoming Next Shopping Destination
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 6:41am   Comments
Facebook's Latest Tools Focus On Becoming Next Shopping Destination
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has launched innovative methods for businesses to discover and converse with potential customers on its apps.
  • The strategy supports the digital advertising major's aspirations to become a leading online shopping destination like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNand protect itself from Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) latest privacy features.
  • Now businesses can add a button on their Instagram profiles for sending WhatsApp messages to the company. Facebook began integrating Messenger directly into the legacy platform itself. 
  • Soon businesses will create ads that send users directly to WhatsApp from Instagram.
  • Facebook will begin trials of the ability for brands to send emails through Facebook Business Suite and trial new work accounts to allow employees to manage business pages via "Work Accounts" without logging in.
  • Facebook also launched a new business directory on WhatsApp to help consumers locate shops and services on the chat platform.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.38% at $371.65 premarket on the last check Friday.

