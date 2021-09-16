Why Leap Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it presented updated results for its DKN-01 plus tislelizumab which showed "compelling" activity in first-line patients with gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer.

Leap Therapeutics' stock is trading up 38.86% to a price of $2.68. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 95.85 million, about 2974.69% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.22 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.59 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $3.24 and as low as $1.33.

