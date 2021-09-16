 Skip to main content

Former Apple Engineer Shares Secrets of 'Tesla Glass' In New Video

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most vertically integrated car manufacturers, making its own seats, batteries and self-driving computer chips, to name a few of the elements.

Now Tesla has shared a new video on YouTube talking about its innovations in vehicle glass design and safety. Mike Pilliod, a former Apple material engineer, spoke about Tesla's industry-leading techniques.

The video reveals Tesla's secret to a quiet cabin: two panes of glass that sandwich a film layer of noise or UV rejecting material.

The company also takes into consideration of the curvature and distortion effects of its glass due to the three self-driving cameras placed at the top of the windshield. 

Safety is extremely important and it is Tesla's top priority. The glass goes through tests to make sure it is safe in case of a rollover or roof crushing incident. The top glass also absorbs 99% of UV radiation, so passengers are safe and comfortable inside the car.

Watch the interesting video detailing Tesla's glass mastery below. 

Photo Tesla Model S, courtesy of Tesla Inc.

