Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In GE, Zillow Or Boeing?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In GE, Zillow Or Boeing?

Three well-known stocks each shared news Thursday morning.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) announced a research partnership to develop the world's largest 3D printer for offshore wind applications in order to streamline the production of key components of GE's Haliade-X offshore wind turbine. 

According to GE, the Advance Casting Cell (ACC) 3D printer under development will benefit from financial support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

GE noted the 3D printer is capable of reducing the time it takes to produce this pattern and mold from ten weeks or more to just two weeks. Trials of the new technology are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Zillow Group Inc(NASDAQ: Z) says another month of rising inventory and more for-sale listings taking price cuts are giving buyers more options and potentially less stress as they shop for their next home, according to data from the latest Zillow market report.

Zillow says home value appreciation had been accelerating on a monthly basis since January but finally eased off the throttle, moderating from 1.97% month-over-month growth in July down to 1.75% growth in August. Zillow says while this will be good news for buyers looking for any signs of relief, it still represents the third-largest monthly growth in Zillow records.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) named Ziad S. Ojakli as the company's executive vice president of government operations effective Oct. 1, 2021.

Boeing says Ojakli will lead the company’s public policy efforts, serve as chief lobbyist for the global enterprise, and oversee Boeing Global Engagement, the company's global philanthropic organization. 

Ojakli succeeds Marc Allen, Boeing's Chief Strategy Officer, who has served as interim executive vice president of Government Operations since this past June.

News

